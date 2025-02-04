Fix Auto Houston Achieves Ford Certification

In addition to the new Ford certification, Fix Auto Houston holds an impressive range of other certifications, including:

I-CAR Platinum

I-CAR Gold

ASE

Rivian

GM

"For me, this certification represents not just a step forward for the business, but a reflection of the hard work and dedication from our entire team," said Kevin Taylor, owner of Fix Auto Houston. "At Fix Auto Houston, we continually invest in the latest training and best-in-class partners to provide the highest level of service to our customers."