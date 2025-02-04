  • Advertise
    Fix Auto Houston Achieves Ford Certification

    Feb. 4, 2025
    This is the shop's sixth certification after opening in 2023.
    Fix Auto Houston

    Fix Auto USA announced that Fix Auto Houston has officially earned a Ford certification.

    Fix Auto Houston 2

    In addition to the new Ford certification, Fix Auto Houston holds an impressive range of other certifications, including:

    • I-CAR Platinum
    • I-CAR Gold
    • ASE
    • Rivian
    • GM

    "For me, this certification represents not just a step forward for the business, but a reflection of the hard work and dedication from our entire team," said Kevin Taylor, owner of Fix Auto Houston. "At Fix Auto Houston, we continually invest in the latest training and best-in-class partners to provide the highest level of service to our customers."

    Kevin Taylor

    Fix Auto Houston, which opened in 2023, marked the first Fix Auto USA location in Texas, marking a significant milestone for the brand.

    "Fix Auto Houston has quickly established itself as a leader in the collision repair industry in Texas," said Damien Reyna, COO of US Collision. "Kevin and his team's commitment to quality and continuous improvement is exactly what we strive for in all of our Fix Auto locations."

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

