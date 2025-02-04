No Top-10 Carrier Graded C+ or Higher on 'Insurer Report Card'

Six insurance companies received a grade of “A-” or higher from collision repairers in terms of how well those carriers’ claims practices help promote quality repairs and customer service, according to the just-released 2025 “Insurer Report Card.” A total of 30 auto insurers received a “B” or higher to earn a spot on this year’s “Honor Roll.”

However, the survey of shops, conducted annually by CRASH Network, also found a record-high 22 companies, including six of the largest U.S. auto insurers, received a grade of “C-” or lower. In fact, none of the Top 10 largest, best-known auto insurers received an overall grade higher than a “C+,” with more than 60 other insurers ranking higher.

Body shops were asked to evaluate how well each insurer’s “policies, attitude and payment practices ensure quality repairs and customer service for motorists.” North Carolina Farm Bureau topped the list again this year, continuing to be the only insurer consistently earning an “A+.” Chubb (A), Acuity Insurance (A-), Michigan Farm Bureau (A-), Alfa Mutual (A-), and Erie Insurance (A-) also were among the highest-graded insurers. While many of the highest-graded insurers – including Amica (B+), Grinnell Mutual (B+), Mutual of Enumclaw (B+), and Wisconsin Mutual (B+) – do not sell policies in all 50 states, consumers are likely to find one or more of the “Honor Roll” insurers offering coverage where they live.

“Given how infrequently many drivers file a claim, it’s nearly impossible for consumers to know ahead of time how well any insurance company will take care of them when it really matters,” CRASH Network’s John Yoswick said. “The ‘Insurer Report Card’ gives the repair industry a way to communicate to consumers what shops see every day in terms of which companies are better at taking care of policyholders when they have a claim – and which ones have room for improvement. That can give drivers something meaningful to consider, aside from just price and name familiarity, as they choose an insurer.”

More than 1,100 body shops around the country each graded as many as 40 different insurance companies in their state. They said the highest-graded auto insurers are better than others in terms of claims processes, having more experienced and responsive claims personnel, paying for OEM repair procedures, and not pressuring shops to select replacement parts based primarily on price.

They criticized the insurers to which they gave lower grades, saying those companies “select terrible parts, using price as the only factor,” “won’t pay for the repair procedures designated by the automakers,” and “are chronically understaffed and super slow,” sometimes adding days or weeks to the repair time.

The list of highest-graded insurers in 2025 was remarkably consistent with the prior year’s findings; among the 10 highest-graded insurers in this year’s “Insurance Report Card,” eight were in the Top 10 last year as well.

A free report with the 2025 “Insurer Report Card” findings can be downloaded at the CRASH Network website.