    Crash Champions Opens Seventh New Mexico Location

    Jan. 23, 2025
    This location marks Crash Champions’ second new construction facility to open this year.
    Crash Champions
    NM Crash Champions

    Crash Champions, one of the nation’s fastest-growing founder-led operators of high-quality automotive collision repair centers, today announced the opening of its seventh New Mexico location, according to a news release. 

    The new location is 10,000-square-feet and officially opened its doors to customers and business partners on January 13, marking Crash Champions’ second new construction facility to open in 2025 after its Land O’ Lakes, Florida repair center opened on January 6.

    “We’re proud of the strong start to the new year, marked by the opening of two state-of-the-art repair centers in strategic growth markets,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “These new locations represent Crash Champions’ vision to complement a proven acquisition strategy with a strong investment in designing and building modern repair centers to serve customers and business partners across the U.S.”

    Crash Champions’ newest Albuquerque repair center boasts I-CAR Gold Class certification as well as a suite of advanced tooling and equipment. The company, operating a total lineup of more than 650 locations in 38 states and Washington D.C., is a preferred repair center with many of the nation’s leading automotive insurance providers and backs all work with a written lifetime warranty.

    As one of the most exciting and advanced collision repair operators in the industry, Crash Champions is always eager to recruit aspiring and experienced automotive professionals to join its team. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit careers.crashchampions.com to view the latest list of openings.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

