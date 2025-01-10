Crash Champions Opens New 'High-Quality' Repair Center in Florida

Crash Champions announced the continued rapid expansion of its Florida lineup with the opening of its newest "state-of-the-art" repair center, according to a news release.

The new location opened its doors to customers on Monday, January, in Land O’ Lakes.

“The entire Crash Champions team is proud to showcase our 59th Florida location since first expanding to the Sunshine State in 2021,” said Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We look forward to delivering Land O’ Lakes and the greater Tampa community an expanded lineup of Crash Champions collision repair centers and being a trusted partner for high-quality repair services.”

This new location will boast I-CAR Gold Class certification and expands upon Crash Champions’ growing roster of centers providing customers with a best-in-class experience backed by a lifetime warranty.