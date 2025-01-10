  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Crash Champions Opens New 'High-Quality' Repair Center in Florida

    Jan. 10, 2025
    The new location can be found in Land O' Lakes, Florida.
    Related To: Crash Champions
    Crash Champions
    Crash Champions

    Crash Champions announced the continued rapid expansion of its Florida lineup with the opening of its newest "state-of-the-art" repair center, according to a news release.

    The new location opened its doors to customers on Monday, January, in Land O’ Lakes.

    “The entire Crash Champions team is proud to showcase our 59th Florida location since first expanding to the Sunshine State in 2021,” said Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We look forward to delivering Land O’ Lakes and the greater Tampa community an expanded lineup of Crash Champions collision repair centers and being a trusted partner for high-quality repair services.”

    This new location will boast I-CAR Gold Class certification and expands upon Crash Champions’ growing roster of centers providing customers with a best-in-class experience backed by a lifetime warranty.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.