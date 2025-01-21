Facebook Group Calls Attention to Hyundai Paint Issues
Hyundai Motor America has announced an extension of the warranty coverage for certain 2017 and 2018 model year Elantra, Sonata, and Santa Fe Sport vehicles due to issues with peeling or bubbling white paint. The affected areas are most commonly found on or around the hood, fender, and roof.
The complaint has been well-known and often shared unenthusiastically through multiple Facebook groups.
One member of the Facebook Group, "Hyundai Paint Peel/Peeling" wrote in a post on January 14:
"I’ve been in contact with Hyundai corporation for several months now, and all they tell me is it’s my fault it’s peeling, and that it’s out of warranty."
Another member posted on January 11:
"Yesterday I had a Hyundai .. it was peeling so bad yall on the top and on top of the trunk. They wouldn’t do ANYTHING.. today I got rid of it! Yall can too! Had to take a little bit of an L to get it out of my hands but it’s done no more paint peeling!! #toyotaforever No more Hyundais ever!"
Hyundai has extended the warranty coverage for these vehicles as follows:
- 2017 Model Year: Warranty extended to 6 years from the date of original retail delivery or date of first use, with unlimited miles.
- 2018 Model Year: Warranty extended to 5 years from the date of original retail delivery or date of first use, with unlimited miles.
Customers can input their vehicle identification number to verify if their vehicles qualify for the White Paint Warranty Extension here.