  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Facebook Group Calls Attention to Hyundai Paint Issues

    Jan. 21, 2025
    Hyundai Motor America has announced an extension of the warranty coverage for certain vehicles with peeling or bubbling white paint.
    Related To: Hyundai USA
    Jamie O'Neill/Facebook
    In the Facebook group 'Hyundai Paint Peel/Peeling,' Jamie O'Neill shared a photo of the peeling paint on her 2021 Palisade Limited.
    In the Facebook group "Hyundai Paint Peel/Peeling," Jamie O'Neill shared a photo of the peeling paint on her 2021 Palisade Limited.

    Hyundai Motor America has announced an extension of the warranty coverage for certain 2017 and 2018 model year Elantra, Sonata, and Santa Fe Sport vehicles due to issues with peeling or bubbling white paint. The affected areas are most commonly found on or around the hood, fender, and roof.

    Hyundai Paint Peel/Peeling
    This Facebook group is centered on sharing stories of their paint-peeling problems and the responses they've gotten from Hyundai and/or local dealers.
    This Facebook group is centered on sharing stories of their paint-peeling problems and the responses they've gotten from Hyundai and/or local dealers.

    The complaint has been well-known and often shared unenthusiastically through multiple Facebook groups.

    One member of the Facebook Group, "Hyundai Paint Peel/Peeling" wrote in a post on January 14: 

    "I’ve been in contact with Hyundai corporation for several months now, and all they tell me is it’s my fault it’s peeling, and that it’s out of warranty." 

    Another member posted on January 11:

    "Yesterday I had a Hyundai .. it was peeling so bad yall on the top and on top of the trunk. They wouldn’t do ANYTHING.. today I got rid of it! Yall can too! Had to take a little bit of an L to get it out of my hands but it’s done no more paint peeling!! #toyotaforever No more Hyundais ever!"

    Donna Vestino/Facebook
    Donna Vestino's 2018 Elantra started exhibiting peeling on its fender after she said the dealership fixed the hood as a 'one-time courtesy fix.'
    Donna Vestino's 2018 Elantra started exhibiting peeling on its fender after she said the dealership fixed the hood as a "one-time courtesy fix."

    Hyundai has extended the warranty coverage for these vehicles as follows:

    • 2017 Model Year: Warranty extended to 6 years from the date of original retail delivery or date of first use, with unlimited miles.
    • 2018 Model Year: Warranty extended to 5 years from the date of original retail delivery or date of first use, with unlimited miles.

    Customers can input their vehicle identification number to verify if their vehicles qualify for the White Paint Warranty Extension here.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.