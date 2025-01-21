Facebook Group Calls Attention to Hyundai Paint Issues

The complaint has been well-known and often shared unenthusiastically through multiple Facebook groups.

One member of the Facebook Group, "Hyundai Paint Peel/Peeling" wrote in a post on January 14:

"I’ve been in contact with Hyundai corporation for several months now, and all they tell me is it’s my fault it’s peeling, and that it’s out of warranty."

Another member posted on January 11:

"Yesterday I had a Hyundai .. it was peeling so bad yall on the top and on top of the trunk. They wouldn’t do ANYTHING.. today I got rid of it! Yall can too! Had to take a little bit of an L to get it out of my hands but it’s done no more paint peeling!! #toyotaforever No more Hyundais ever!"