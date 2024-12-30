  • Advertise
    Abra Elk River Restores 1977 Mercury Comet for Cancer Fighter

    Dec. 30, 2024
    Tim McDonald, who is battling cancer, had always dreamed of bringing his cherished Mercury Comet back to life.
    After months of hard work and dedication, the team at Abra Elk River has made one man's dream a reality.

    They restored his 1977 Mercury Comet, a classic two-door V8 car, transforming it from a completely disassembled project into a nearly completed masterpiece, according to a news release.

    Tim McDonald, who is battling cancer, had always dreamed of bringing his cherished Mercury Comet back to life. Originally gifted to him in 1977, the car had been left disassembled at a shop for eight years. A few months ago, Tim's brother-in-law, Tim Adelmann, former president of Abra, reached out to Kedrick Johnson, owner of the KLST franchise (Abra St. Cloud, Abra Cloquet, Abra Elk River, Abra Duluth, Abra Princeton, Abra Auto Glass Minnesota and Western Wisconsin). Kedrick was moved by Tim’s story and committed to making his dream come true.

    The project began at Abra Elk River, where their skilled team took on the challenge of restoring the car. After months of diligent work, the Mercury Comet is now at a mechanical shop for final adjustments and is 99% complete.

    This heartwarming project highlights the power of family, teamwork, and compassion in bringing big dreams to life. Abra is excited to see Tim behind the wheel of his restored Mercury Comet, living his dream to the fullest.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

