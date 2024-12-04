  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Collision Repairers Have Until Friday to Grade Insurers

    Dec. 4, 2024
    Shops that complete the “Insurer Report Card” can be sent the results to share with their customers, at no charge, once they are compiled.
    Shops that complete the “Insurer Report Card” and provide an email address will be sent the results to share with their customers, at no charge, once they are compiled.
    Survey Graphic

    More than 850 collision repair professionals around the country in recent weeks have graded the performance of the auto insurers in their state through CRASH Network’s national “Insurer Report Card” survey, according to a press release from December 1.

    John Yoswick, the editor of CRASH Network told FenderBender that the survey will likley end on Friday, December 6. 

    “We’ll issue the new report early in 2025 with grades for more than 75 insurance companies nationally,” Yoswick said. “But we want to get as many repairers to participate as we can, because we can produce regional reports as well if enough collision repairers from all states participate.”

    The survey asks collision repairers to grade each company based on how well the insurers' claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service. By assigning insurers a grade from “A+” to an “F,” shops can let consumers know which insurers prioritize safe and proper repairs and provide great customer service when consumers have a claim - and which may have some room for improvement.

    The “Insurer Report Card” open only to collision repairers, can be completed in as little as three minutes, and all individual shop grades and identification information remains confidential.

    Shops that complete the “Insurer Report Card” and provide an email address will be sent the results to share with their customers, at no charge, once they are compiled.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.