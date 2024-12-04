Collision Repairers Have Until Friday to Grade Insurers

More than 850 collision repair professionals around the country in recent weeks have graded the performance of the auto insurers in their state through CRASH Network’s national “Insurer Report Card” survey, according to a press release from December 1.

John Yoswick, the editor of CRASH Network told FenderBender that the survey will likley end on Friday, December 6.

“We’ll issue the new report early in 2025 with grades for more than 75 insurance companies nationally,” Yoswick said. “But we want to get as many repairers to participate as we can, because we can produce regional reports as well if enough collision repairers from all states participate.”

The survey asks collision repairers to grade each company based on how well the insurers' claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service. By assigning insurers a grade from “A+” to an “F,” shops can let consumers know which insurers prioritize safe and proper repairs and provide great customer service when consumers have a claim - and which may have some room for improvement.

The “Insurer Report Card” open only to collision repairers, can be completed in as little as three minutes, and all individual shop grades and identification information remains confidential.

Shops that complete the “Insurer Report Card” and provide an email address will be sent the results to share with their customers, at no charge, once they are compiled.