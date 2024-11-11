Shops Can Grade Auto Insurers to Show Consumers How Their Carrier Stacks Up

Collision repairers are aware of the differences among auto insurers selling policies in their state. CRASH Network’s annual “Insurer Report Card” survey, which has just opened, aims to communicate those differences to consumers.

“Most consumers probably aren’t aware that they likely have dozens and dozens of companies from which they could buy their auto insurance policy,” said John Yoswick, editor of CRASH Network. “The ‘Insurer Report Card’ is a way collision repairers can share their unique perspective to help drivers better understand their choices and see that there can be clear differences among those insurance companies when they have a claim.”

More than 1,000 collision repair professionals each year grade the performance of the auto insurers in their state through the “Insurer Report Card.” Consumers can download the survey findings throughout the year. Insurers that consistently receive top grades from shops tout that in their marketing, and other organizations that offer independent information to consumers about financial decisions – such as the Wall Street Journal, Money, and USA Today – now incorporate the “Insurer Report Card” grades into their auto insurance rankings.

The survey asks collision repairers to grade each company – from “A+” to “F” – based on how well the insurers' claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service.

“Because each state has a different mix of insurers, the ‘Insurer Report Card’ allows repairers to grade insurers specific to their state,” Yoswick said. “That makes it far more extensive than similar surveys, which generally focus on only the 10 largest national insurers.”

The “Insurer Report Card” can be completed in less than three minutes, though shops are encouraged to spend time explaining why they gave each insurer the grade they did. All individual shop grades and identification information will remain confidential.

Shops that complete the “Insurer Report Card” and provide an email address will be sent the results to share with their customers, at no charge, once they are compiled.

To request a link to the survey, shops can visit www.crashnetwork.com.