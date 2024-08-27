ATI Achieves ASE Accreditation

The Automotive Training Institute (ATI) has earned accreditation from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), marking a significant milestone in the automotive service education industry. This exclusive announcement was shared with Endeavor Media.

ATI has been officially accredited under ASE’s rigorous Continuing Automotive Service Education (CASE) standards. This five-year accreditation sets a new benchmark for excellence in the industry, especially during a time when skilled technicians are in high demand and in-house training systems are costly.

ATI becomes one of the first automotive coaching institutions to receive ASE’s CASE accreditation, joining industry leaders like BMW, Toyota, and Penske.

This also means technicians can now earn system qualifications, certifications, and specialty diplomas through ATI’s accredited training.