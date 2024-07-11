ABG Appoints New SVP General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Asbury Automotive Group announced the appointment of Dean A. Calloway as senior vice president, General Counsel and Secretary, effective July 1, 2024, according to a news release.

Calloway joined Asbury as assistant general counsel in October 2013 and has since held various positions within the company. He was promoted to associate general counsel in February 2017, and then to vice president and associate general counsel in August 2022.

In his over 10 years with the company, Calloway has led complex commercial litigation, addressed cyber security issues, handled corporate governance matters, and managed franchise and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) matters, among other responsibilities. He has also served as assistant corporate secretary.

Before joining Asbury, Calloway was a partner in the Atlanta office of an Am Law 15 firm, where he worked in the firm’s business and tort litigation group.

“I am very confident in Dean’s ability to lead the Asbury Legal Department as we continue on our exciting path forward as a company,” David W. Hult, Asbury’s president and CEO, said.

“I am honored to assume this new role and I look forward to the opportunity,” Calloway said.

The announcement follows the retirement of George A. Villasana, the company’s former SVP, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, on June 30, 2024. Villasana will continue to serve as a special advisor to the company until his retirement on March 31, 2025.

A week prior to the leadership transition, Asbury Automotive Group announced they fell victim to a cyber-attack which originated from one of its vendors, CDK Global, and has affected a range of services including sales, service, inventory, customer relationship management, and accounting functions.

Asbury Automotive Group is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. As of March 31, 2024, Asbury operated 157 new vehicle dealerships, consisting of 206 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. The company also operates Total Care Auto, Powered by Landcar, a leading provider of service contracts and other vehicle protection products, and 37 collision repair centers.