  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Asbury Automotive Group Provides Update After CDK Cyber Incident

    June 26, 2024
    Asbury Automotive Group operates 37 collision repair centers nationwide.
    adobestock_140453699
    667add2df995ac4b3fb46529 Adobestock 140453699
    Asbury Automotive Group recently fell victim to a cyber-attack which originated from one of its vendors, CDK Global, and has affected a range of services. These include sales, service, inventory, customer relationship management, and accounting functions, as detailed in a recent news release.
     
    In response to this evolving situation, according to the release, Asbury has activated contingency plans to mitigate disruptions. These measures are reflected in the operational slowdowns experienced by the company. Despite these challenges, Asbury continues to sell and service vehicles.
     
    Koons Automotive locations in Maryland and Virginia, which are not reliant on CDK’s systems, and Clicklane, Asbury’s digital vehicle purchasing platform, continue to function with minimal disruption.
     
    The cyber-attack has had a negative impact on Asbury’s business operations. This impact is expected to continue until the affected systems are fully restored. At present, the company cannot confirm the full extent, nature, and impact of the incident, including whether any customer data was compromised. Therefore, it remains uncertain whether this incident will significantly affect Asbury’s financial condition or operational results.
     
    Asbury is maintaining communication with CDK Global to monitor the situation. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
     
    Asbury Automotive Group is one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S and it operates 37 collision repair centers nationwide.
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.