Asbury Automotive Group Provides Update After CDK Cyber Incident

Asbury Automotive Group recently fell victim to a cyber-attack which originated from one of its vendors, CDK Global, and has affected a range of services. These include sales, service, inventory, customer relationship management, and accounting functions, as detailed in a recent news release.

In response to this evolving situation, according to the release, Asbury has activated contingency plans to mitigate disruptions. These measures are reflected in the operational slowdowns experienced by the company. Despite these challenges, Asbury continues to sell and service vehicles.

Koons Automotive locations in Maryland and Virginia, which are not reliant on CDK’s systems, and Clicklane, Asbury’s digital vehicle purchasing platform, continue to function with minimal disruption.

The cyber-attack has had a negative impact on Asbury’s business operations. This impact is expected to continue until the affected systems are fully restored. At present, the company cannot confirm the full extent, nature, and impact of the incident, including whether any customer data was compromised. Therefore, it remains uncertain whether this incident will significantly affect Asbury’s financial condition or operational results.

Asbury is maintaining communication with CDK Global to monitor the situation. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Asbury Automotive Group is one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S and it operates 37 collision repair centers nationwide.