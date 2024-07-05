  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Classic Collision Opens First Location in Mississippi

    July 5, 2024
    This announcement comes after Classic Collision announced their first locations in Kentucky and Ohio.
    Related To: Classic Collision
    Classic Collision
    6682f3ea809eae8b3b548ccf Classic Collision
    Classic Collision announced the acquisition of Milestone Collision & Glass in Nesbit, Mississippi, marking their first venture into the state, according to a news release.
     
    For years, Milestone Collision & Glass has provided top-quality repairs to DeSoto County and the surrounding area.
     
    “Our company vision was to help people return to their everyday lives with peace of mind, and I know the Classic Family will continue that vision. We look forward to being part of Classic’s growth into Mississippi,” said Chip Anderson, former Milestone Collision & Glass owner.
     
    “We are thrilled to have Milestone Collision & Glass join the Classic Family. Opening our first location in Mississippi allows us to expand our services into yet another new market,” said Toan Nguyen, the CEO of Classic Collision.
     
    Prior to this announcement, Classic Collision announced their first locations in Kentucky and Ohio.
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.