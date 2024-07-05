Classic Collision Opens First Location in Mississippi

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of Milestone Collision & Glass in Nesbit, Mississippi, marking their first venture into the state, according to a news release.
For years, Milestone Collision & Glass has provided top-quality repairs to DeSoto County and the surrounding area.
“Our company vision was to help people return to their everyday lives with peace of mind, and I know the Classic Family will continue that vision. We look forward to being part of Classic’s growth into Mississippi,” said Chip Anderson, former Milestone Collision & Glass owner.
“We are thrilled to have Milestone Collision & Glass join the Classic Family. Opening our first location in Mississippi allows us to expand our services into yet another new market,” said Toan Nguyen, the CEO of Classic Collision.
Prior to this announcement, Classic Collision announced their first locations in Kentucky and Ohio.