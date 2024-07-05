Classic Collision Opens First Location in Mississippi

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of Milestone Collision & Glass in Nesbit, Mississippi, marking their first venture into the state, according to a news release.

For years, Milestone Collision & Glass has provided top-quality repairs to DeSoto County and the surrounding area.

“Our company vision was to help people return to their everyday lives with peace of mind, and I know the Classic Family will continue that vision. We look forward to being part of Classic’s growth into Mississippi,” said Chip Anderson, former Milestone Collision & Glass owner.

“We are thrilled to have Milestone Collision & Glass join the Classic Family. Opening our first location in Mississippi allows us to expand our services into yet another new market,” said Toan Nguyen, the CEO of Classic Collision.