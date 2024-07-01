  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Classic Collision Announces First Locations in Kentucky and Ohio

    July 1, 2024
    The expansion was due to acquisitions in Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia.
    667d9034f7b60d1372d398d7 Classic Collision
    Classic Collision announced the acquisition of four locations, expanding their presence into Kentucky and Ohio, as well as Virginia, accoridng to a news release.
     
    The acquired locations in the three states will undergo renovations before reopening as Classic Collision. The renovations will include updates to the interior design, modernization of the facilities, and the implementation of new technology to streamline operations.
     
    The locations in Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia were strategically selected as part of Classic Collision’s expansion plan. These sites were chosen based on their real estate, visibility, and accessibility to ensure service delivery to a broader customer base. This strategic move is aimed at meeting the demands of these new markets.
     
    “We are thrilled to bring Classic Collision’s exceptional service to Kentucky and Ohio, marking a significant milestone in our growth to 18 states. Expanding our presence in Virginia also reaffirms our commitment to providing top-quality collision repair services across new and existing markets,” states Toan Nguyen, Classic Collision’s CEO.
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.