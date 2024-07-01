Classic Collision Announces First Locations in Kentucky and Ohio

The acquired locations in the three states will undergo renovations before reopening as Classic Collision. The renovations will include updates to the interior design, modernization of the facilities, and the implementation of new technology to streamline operations.

The locations in Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia were strategically selected as part of Classic Collision’s expansion plan. These sites were chosen based on their real estate, visibility, and accessibility to ensure service delivery to a broader customer base. This strategic move is aimed at meeting the demands of these new markets.