Classic Collision Announces First Locations in Kentucky and Ohio

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of four locations, expanding their presence into Kentucky and Ohio, as well as Virginia, accoridng to a news release.
The acquired locations in the three states will undergo renovations before reopening as Classic Collision. The renovations will include updates to the interior design, modernization of the facilities, and the implementation of new technology to streamline operations.
The locations in Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia were strategically selected as part of Classic Collision’s expansion plan. These sites were chosen based on their real estate, visibility, and accessibility to ensure service delivery to a broader customer base. This strategic move is aimed at meeting the demands of these new markets.
“We are thrilled to bring Classic Collision’s exceptional service to Kentucky and Ohio, marking a significant milestone in our growth to 18 states. Expanding our presence in Virginia also reaffirms our commitment to providing top-quality collision repair services across new and existing markets,” states Toan Nguyen, Classic Collision’s CEO.