CIECA Webinar: What the Industry Needs to Know About the Unauthorized Use of Its Data

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced an upcoming webinar focused on the unauthorized use of information and data in the collision industry. The webinar, scheduled for Thursday, June 27, will begin at 11 a.m. PT/1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET.

Pete Tagliapietra, managing director of DataTouch, will lead the one-hour live broadcast. Tagliapietra will discuss the adverse effects of inadequate data and information security on the collision industry.

The webinar will cover several key topics, including how third-party companies in the supply chain obtain collision repair estimate information from body shops, which industry verticals are generating revenue from this information, and who the primary purchasers of the data are. The discussion will also touch on government legislation efforts to control the nefarious sale of information for profit and what shops can do to protect customer information and repair data.

The presentation is open to all industry stakeholders, including both CIECA members and non-members.

Tagliapietra, who established DataTouch in 2022, has dedicated his career to the collision repair industry. DataTouch, a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, helps collision repair shops securely manage and control customers’ Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and protect estimate repair information from misappropriation by third-party companies in the industry. Since its inception, DataTouch has launched several products, including VINAnonymize, Data Pump Manager, Data Analyzer, and Data Auditor.

Tagliapietra’s career has spanned various industry-aligned positions, including repair, insurance, and information technology. He has been an active member of several industry associations, including CIECA, the Collision Industry Conference (CIC), the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS).