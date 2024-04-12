Veteran and Single Mother Are Gifted with Refurbished Cars

Stevenson and her daughters have shown resilience through tough times. All three have juggled work, education, and the demands of everyday life with an indomitable spirit. The young women have finished high school and are embarking on higher education and career goals and a brighter life ahead. The donated car will help them all continue on their journeys. Family Promise of Irving nominated Stevenson for NABC Recycled Rides.

Stevenson was elated to receive the renewed vehicle.

“2024 has started out with a little sunshine,” she said at the presentation. “This is a way to get back and forth to work to earn a living for my family. I am here to be a provider and protector for my girls, and this will enable me to do that.”

Tom Wolf, director of strategic accounts, U.S. and Canada for PPG, said of the presentations: “As we look back on the impact of the PPG MVP Conference, I want to express my sincere gratitude to the PPG Business Solutions team and all who contributed. Collaborating with the NABC and Berkshire Hathaway Automotive to gift two NABC recycled rides to deserving families in need exemplifies the power of partnership and generosity. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to making a tangible difference in people’s lives.”

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation include Longhouse Solutions, Cars for Charity, Advanced Remarketing Services, Copart, 3M, English Color, and PPG.