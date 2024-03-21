Viral on TikTok: Body Shop Sends Car to Salvage Auction by Accident

An insurance claims adjuster, who is also a TikTok influencer, found out a body shop mistook her customer’s Cadillac Escalade for a Ford Explorer and accidentally sent their car to a Copart salvage auction facility.

“How did you confuse an Escalade with a Ford Explorer?” she asked while retelling her account with the body shop. “Have you called the customer and told them how you lost their car? And that you towed it to Copart, the salvage yard?”

The claims adjuster, who goes by Mommma on her TikTok account, shared her story on the platform on Monday, March 11.

As of Wednesday, March 20, the video has been viewed over 2.6 million times.

One commenter wrote:

“There’s no way they mistook an escalade for an Explorer. something’s up.”

Another commenter wrote:

“Someone needs to investigate the body shop. How do you mix up a Ford Explorer for an Escalade? That shop is planning on making a profit off the parts.”