Missouri Auto Body Association Event Coming This Saturday

The Missouri Auto Body Association is holding an event on Saturday, January 20. Attendees will get to see three presentations.
In Tony Adams’ presentation, “Freedom to Speak?”, you can learn about:
- Asking for and receiving feedback
- Holding people accountable, the right way
- How to have direct conversations
- Encouraging people to speak up
He will also speak at an Oklahoma Auto Body Association event in Febuary.
In Shaughn Kennedy’s presentation, “Four Emerging Insurance Issues Your Collision Shop Faces Today,” you can learn about the following topics:
- Right of Appraisal Clause - Does commercial insurance give you the same rights as your customer’s personal line auto policy?
- Eroding Coverage – Deductibles are creeping up, are you prepared for these costs?
- Cyber Threats – Text scams, misdirected payments, attacks on your backup.
- ROI on manufacturing certifications – Are you including your increased insurance costs to calculate your ROI?
There is also Tim Mueller and Andy Hipwell’s presentation, “Proper and Safe Processes for your ADAS Operation from the Experts.”
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Soney Creek Hotel in 1201 N. Woodbine Rd in St. Joseph, Missouri.