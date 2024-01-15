  • Magazine
    Missouri Auto Body Association Event Coming This Saturday

    Jan. 15, 2024
    The event will be held on January 20 at Stoney Creek Hotel in St. Joseph, Missouri. 
    FenderBender Staff Reporters
    The Missouri Auto Body Association
    Missouri Auto Body Association Association logo

    The Missouri Auto Body Association is holding an event on Saturday, January 20. Attendees will get to see three presentations.

    Missouri Auto Body Association
    Tony Adams

    In Tony Adams’ presentation, “Freedom to Speak?”, you can learn about:

    • Asking for and receiving feedback
    • Holding people accountable, the right way
    • How to have direct conversations
    • Encouraging people to speak up

    He will also speak at an Oklahoma Auto Body Association event in Febuary.

    Missouri Auto Body Association
    Missouri Auto Body Association

    In Shaughn Kennedy’s presentation, “Four Emerging Insurance Issues Your Collision Shop Faces Today,” you can learn about the following topics:

    • Right of Appraisal Clause - Does commercial insurance give you the same rights as your customer’s personal line auto policy?
    • Eroding Coverage – Deductibles are creeping up, are you prepared for these costs?
    • Cyber Threats – Text scams, misdirected payments, attacks on your backup.
    • ROI on manufacturing certifications – Are you including your increased insurance costs to calculate your ROI?
    Missouri Auto Body Association
    Tim Muller (left) and Andy Hipwell (right)

    There is also Tim Mueller and Andy Hipwell’s presentation, “Proper and Safe Processes for your ADAS Operation from the Experts.”

    The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Soney Creek Hotel in 1201 N. Woodbine Rd in St. Joseph, Missouri. 

