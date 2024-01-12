Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group Supports Women in Auto Care

Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group, a dedicated supporter of diversity and empowerment within the automotive industry, proudly announces its recent sponsorship of Women in Auto Care with a bronze sponsorship of the program. The contribution underscores the Vehicle Repair Group’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and recognizing the invaluable contributions of women in an industry traditionally dominated by men.

"We’re thrilled to support Women in Auto Care and their mission of engaging, educating, and empowering women within the auto care industry," stated Chris Messer, Vice President and Group Publisher of the Vehicle Repair Group at Endeavor Business Media. "Women have played an integral role in the industry, utilizing their unique skill sets and dedication to drive positive change and innovation."

Despite representing only 10% of the auto care industry, women have showcased exceptional talents, including their attention to detail, empathy, emotional intelligence, and needs-based problem-solving abilities. This donation highlights the importance of recognizing and celebrating their vital role in an industry that has historically been male-dominated.

“Women in Auto Care is dedicated to its mission of engaging, educating and empowering women within the auto care industry. Through the invaluable support of our wonderful sponsors, Women in Auto Care has achieved significant milestones, having awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships and tool kits to empower and uplift women entering our industry.” Said Missy Stephens, Community Engagement Manager with the Auto Care Association. “These investments contribute not only to individual success stories but also to the overall growth and diversity of the auto care landscape. At Women in Auto Care, we go beyond traditional boundaries by hosting a variety of both in-person and virtual events throughout the year. These gatherings serve as platforms for networking, professional development, and fostering career leadership. By facilitating these opportunities, we aim to create an inclusive environment that propels women forward in their careers, ensuring they have the resources and connections necessary to thrive.”

The Vehicle Repair Group recognizes the significance of higher education for women shop owners and the value of transferable skills acquired from their previous industry positions. Women in Auto Care's commitment to providing opportunities, education, leadership, scholarships, and networking aligns with Endeavor’s ethos of supporting and uplifting women within the automotive sector.

About Women in Auto Care

Women in Auto Care is dedicated to engaging, educating, and empowering women within the auto care industry. Through conferences, networking events, scholarships, educational initiatives, data insights, awards, and more, the organization provides a robust platform for women to excel and thrive in their careers.

Endeavor remains steadfast in its support of Women in Auto Care's mission and looks forward to continuing its collaboration in empowering women within the auto care industry.

About the Vehicle Repair Group

As a driving force in the industry, the Vehicle Repair Group from Endeavor Business Media provides an unparalleled platform for automotive service professionals, shop owners, and technicians to connect, learn, and excel in the industry. With an expansive portfolio of brands including Auto Body Repair Network, FenderBender, Modern Tire Dealer, Motor Age, Motor Age Training, National Oil and Lube News, Professional Distributor, Professional Tool & Equipment News, Ratchet+Wrench, and Vehicle Service Pros - we empower companies to elevate brand awareness, generate high-quality leads, and solidify their position as an industry leader in the ever-evolving automotive market.