MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0123 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Tracing the Spark of Inspiration

Getting Involved in Education

Snap Shop: K & M Collision

Powered by the Sun

Dreaming It All Back Up Again

Lobsiger: Chasing a 20% (or More) True Net Profit

The Proof is in the Process

Determining Your Leadership Style

Bryant: A Lot to Love About Collision Repair

SEMA/AAPEX 2022 Spotlight Electrification

Setting Clear Expectations

Menefee: Getting Paid on Markups, Sublet Billing & Delivery Fees

News

CREF Looks Back on 2022, Opens Scholarships for 2023

January 17, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair education foundation CREF scholarship student
celebrate pexels.jpg
Pexels

Jan. 17, 2023—The Collision Repair Education Foundation is celebrating a successful 2022 that saw the donation of $12 million to support students and also announced that scholarship applications for 2023 are available now.

According to a news release, 35,000 collision repair students benefitted from CREF Benchmark Grants, distributed to 70 schools in 2022 worth a total of $436,000. CREF also distributed in-kind donations worth approximately $10 million in the form of parts, products, safety equipment and more. Other initiatives included Transportation Career Fairs and the Hood Master Challenge and PiN Master Event.

“CREF is incredibly proud of everything we accomplished last year … and we accomplished a LOT,” said CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode, via the press release. “From school grants to scholarships to representation at various events around the country to raise awareness of the many wonderful opportunities available in this industry—none of this would have been possible without the continued support of our generous industry partners. By working together, we’re creating stronger school programs and a more qualified future workforce.” 

Students hoping to secure some of that support for themselves can now apply for one of CREF's Student Scholarships as of Jan. 13. In 2022, 46 students received scholarships worth a total of $150,000. Applications will be accepted through March 9, 2023, and are available on the CREF website.

“Hopefully, this process will help students envision the many opportunities available to them, and we’re hopeful that industry organizations could even extend future job offers,” says Melissa Marscin, director of operations and administration, in the press release. “Helping students pursue a collision education without accruing debt has made a huge impact for hundreds of student over the years, and CREF is thankful for the industry supporters who have made this possible by continuing to step up and donate to fund these annual scholarships.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Oka's Collision Centers of Hawaii Acquires Island Fender

Bill Hanvey to Speak at Northwood University Leadership Series

Related Articles

PPG Foundation, CREF Partner for Award Scholarships

First 'Who Pays for What?' Survey of 2023 Opens

I-CAR Offers New Course On Vehicle Trends for 2023

You must login or register in order to post a comment.