11 Charlotte Veterans Receive Recycled Rides

Oct. 4, 2022—USAA is giving away 100 vehicles through the NABC Recycled Rides program as part of its 100th anniversary celebration, and 11 U.S. military veterans in Charlotte, North Carolina, recently became the latest recipients.

The presentation took place Sept. 15 at USAA headquarters in Charlotte, where the 11 veterans were honored and received the keys to their new rides. USAA donated the vehicles and the repair work was done by several shops in the Charlotte area. The recipients were chosen by the North Carolina Guard Association, NC Works Career Center, Yadkin County Veterans Services, North Carolina VFW, 82nd Airborne Memorial Association and the Salvation Army.

“USAA was proud to present vehicles to 11 deserving military families to give them the gift of reliable transportation in commemoration of USAA’s 100th anniversary,” said Jeff Wallace, EVP and CFO of USAA, via a press release. “Our commitment is to serve our military members, and we are proud to help these service men and women with the gift of reliable transportation to help them along their journey. Thank you to our many partners, including the NABC Recycled Rides program, for making this possible.”

The NABC Recycled Rides program dates back to 2007, and in the years since has awarded nearly 3,000 vehicles at a total value of more than $40 million.