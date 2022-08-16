Wake Tech Announces Advance Auto Parts Scholarship Recipients

Aug. 16, 2022—Wake Tech has announced the first five recipients of the Advance Auto Parts Foundation Future Technician scholarship.

According to a news release on Wake Tech's website, the scholarship program aims to increase student diversity in Wake Tech's Automotive Systems and Collision Repair programs in an effort to address the industry-wide technician shortage.

The Advance Auto Parts Foundation plans to support 25 students enrolled in Wake Tech automotive degree programs over the next five years. The total financial support from Advance Auto Parts is $200,000 with an additional $50,000 towards outfitting DieHard tool rooms in the school's Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence, which opened in April 2022.

The first five recipients have received a $5,000 scholarship to offset educational and living expenses and a one-time stipend of $600 for tools. Bryant Garcia-Torres, of East Wake High School; Amiya Hall, of South Garner High School; Alexander Kirschenbauer, of East Wake High School; Waylen Bryce McLeod, of East Wake High School; and Javai Thomas O’Briant, of East Wake High School were all honored at a recent luncheon at the Hendrick Center.

"You're entering a program that has tremendous opportunity," said Angus Twombly, senior manager of community relations at Advance Auto Parts, according to Wake Tech. "There's tremendous need in the marketplace. We don’t hire automotive technicians, but all of our customers do. So, we’re helping the whole community that we are part of."

Wake Tech is based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. Advance Auto Parts is headquartered in Raleigh.