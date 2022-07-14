Southeast Collision Conference Honors Industry Professionals

July 14, 2022—The Southeast Collision Conference honored 10 industry professional at an awards ceremony.

According to a press release, the recently held conference was hosted by the Carolinas Collision Association, Gulf States Collision Association, and Tennessee Collision Repairers Association in late June 2022 in Richburg, South Carolina.

The three associations chose a collective of 10 collision repair professionals to honor at the conference's opening awards ceremony. Those individuals included:

GSCA 2021 Most Improved Shop of the Year, Mississippi – Richie’s Collision Center of Hattiesburg, Mississippi

TCRA 2021 Most Improved Shop of the Year, Tennessee – Wallace Collision Center of Bristol, Tennessee

CCA 2021 Most Improved Shop of the Year, North Carolina – Statesville Collision Center of Statesville, North Carolina

CCA 2021 Most Improved Shop of the Year, South Carolina – Prestige Collision Services of Pendleton, South Carolina

CCA 2021 Board Member of the Year – Ted Martin of Bill Black Chevrolet in Greensboro, North Carolina

CCA 2021 Tech of the Year – Marc John of Statesville Collision Center in Statesville, North Carolina

CCA 2021 Painter of the Year – Kirt Martin of Palmetto Paint and Body Works in Camden,South Carolina

CCA 2021 Estimator of the Year – Michaela Hood of Galeana's Collision Center in Columbia, South Carolina

CCA 2021 Detailer of the Year – Zack McClure of Starnes Collision Center in Charlotte,North Carolina

CCA 2021 CSR of the Year – Ashley Stukes of Big Chris Collison in Aiken, South Carolina

“The greatest act of love and community that you can show is selflessness, and I think everybody here understands the importance of that,” CCA President Kyle Bradshaw said at the ceremony, according to the press release. “Seven years ago, there was nowhere we could go to network and bounce ideas off each other. But a couple people employed selflessness to get this association started, and others gave selflessly – our members and sponsors have given their time and financial resources. We want to reward those who are selfless in their organizations.”

Those chosen to be recognized were selected based upon their motivation and efforts to "do the right thing", according to the press release.

This year was the inaugural year of the Southeast Collision Conference. To learn more about the details of the 2023 conference, check out the website.



