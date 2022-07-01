GFS Webinar: Stretching Your Shop’s Potential: Discover New Service Opportunities with an Extended Height Paint Booth  

When repairing some of the tallest passenger and commercial vehicles, an extra 3 feet of height in a paint booth can be the difference between increased business and customers heading to your competition. By extending the height of your booth, you are stretching your automotive body shop’s profit potential.

On top of an additional revenue stream, no extra labor is required with an extended height paint booth, and once a shop has proven that it can handle larger vehicles, there is a much greater chance for repeat business. Discover what new service opportunities exist with an extended height booth for repairs on Sprinter vans and other commercial vehicles, as well as crossovers, SUVs and trucks.

How extended height paint booths give technicians more flexibility in accessing hard-to-reach areas on vehicles

How technology allows shops to be more efficient and productive, while expanding their service opportunities

What impact the Rivian electric delivery vans used by Amazon are having on the collision repair market

Date: July 20th, 2022

Time: 12:00 CT

