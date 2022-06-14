AASP/NJ Hosts Mark Allen for Guidance on EVs, Material Preparedness

June 14, 2022—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey will host Mark Allen of Audi of America for a meeting about material considerations and EV preparedness, as well as Audi tolerances.

According to a press release, Allen is the manager of collision, equipment, EV after sales service at Audi of America. In the meeting, which will be held on June 22, Allen will answer manufacturer related questions that pertain to unibody misalignment, body materials and processes and more.

He will also discuss what individuals in the industry should be prepared for in regards to EVs. This will include shop architecture, tools, chargers, storage and more.

The individuals who complete this training can earn a certificate to be used toward their Auto Body License Renewal in the fall.

“This meeting will address such things as how to know if there is uni-body misalignment and, if there is, what can be straightened and so much more, while satisfying the training requirement for the 2022 Auto Body License Renewal,” said AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant in the press release. “Shops can receive good, quality training that is so needed, while simultaneously receiving a certificate to be ready for the auto body license renewal process when the time comes. Don’t miss this extremely important meeting.”

Registration is $35 for AASP/NJ members and $75 for non-members. More information can be found on the AASP/NJ website.