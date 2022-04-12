WEBINAR: SMS Marketing 101

SMS Marketing 101 for Auto Services

Convenience and speed are top priorities for consumers in every industry. But for auto services, they’re paramount to win business and earn repeat customers. Find out how your business can keep up with consumer demands for real-time connection and mobile-first experiences with SMS marketing. Use texting to nurture leads, increase sales, speed up customer checkout, and collect online reviews.

Sponsored by:

When: April 27, 2022 at 12 p.m. Central Time





Register

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

Why personalized text messages convert leads to customers

How to build an opt-in flow to grow your marketing list

Tips and tricks to increase response rates and promotional engagement

Best practices for providing value to your opt-in list





Speakers:

Isaiah Rendorio, Product Marketing Manager, Podium

Isaiah Rendorio is the Product Marketing Manager for Podium Campaigns—helping local businesses tap into the power of SMS marketing to strengthen customer relationships, increase customer lifetime value, and drive more revenue.

Outside of Podium, Isaiah spends his time backpacking, kayaking, and enjoying the beautiful scenery of the Pacific Northwest.





Marc Hansen, Sr. Director, Field Marketing, Podium

As Sr. Director of Field Marketing, Marc leads the territory marketing strategy for Podium. Prior to Podium, Marc spent 10 years leading digital and field marketing teams and functions at trailblazing software companies like Workfront and Venafi. He’s a music junkie, avid traveler, and enjoys spending time with his wife and three young children.





Chris Messer, Vice President and Publisher, 10 Missions Media

Chris Messer is the Vice President and Publisher at 10 Missions Media, overseeing an award-winning team that produces FenderBender, Ratchet+Wrench and NOLN.







