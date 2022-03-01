The Single Solution

asTech Duo™, is a powerful single solution for scanning, diagnostics, and calibrations. The Duo app works in tandem with the asTech® device to give users the choice between fast, remote access to the library of 1,000+ OEM diagnostic scan tools, and an optional local, quick scan using our OEM-compatible tool. Duo’s patented decision engine uses the vehicle’s VIN to recommend a scan type. As always, with the remote OEM scan option, you get connected in 60 seconds or less to the OEM tool library, supported by one of 400+ ASE and I-CAR certified technicians.

