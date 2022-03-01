ECP35 2.1 VOC High Production Surfacer

Offering a dry film build of 1.5-2.0 mils per coat, this premium quality primer surfacer is ideally suited for the high production collision center that can benefit from its quick-drying performance to improve throughput and reduce cycle times. ECP35 surfacer requires only two to three minutes flash time between coats and is ready to sand in an hour. It also can be force dried in 15 minutes.





Preppers will appreciate ECP35 surfacer for its simple mix ratio, built-in guide coat and superior sandability. In addition to fast dry to sand times, this medium gray surfacer offers excellent gloss holdout. ECP35 is available in all North American markets and is especially designed for use with the ENVIROBASE® High Performance refinish system.





For more information, contact your local PPG distributor or visit ppgrefinish.com.