PPG Expands Online Training Resources for Refinish Techs

Hands-on training in an offsite classroom setting traditionally has been the primary avenue for refinish techs seeking to incorporate the latest products, tips, processes and application techniques into their repertoire. While effective, offsite training poses challenges for collision shop managers who must find the right time for key personnel to take time away from the day-to-day workflow. Recognizing this challenge, the PPG training team has developed a host of learning options that can be accessed online to ensure painters stay at the top of their game.





Online Recertification Training

It’s long been a requirement that PPG-certified collision centers employ a certified paint technician in order to offer the PPG Lifetime Limited Paint Performance Guarantee. Until now, certified technicians were asked to renew their certification status by attending a recertification course at a PPG Business Development Center. Now, PPG gives painters the opportunity to renew their certification status every two years by enrolling in the new online PPG KNOWLEDGE COLLEGE™ learning program.

Once registered for the Recertification Series course, the technician must complete seven one-hour lessons and pass a quiz. The lessons are organized by product category, such as primer, primer surfacer, sealer and topcoats, and provide the latest information on new products and application processes as well as safety information. Again, the lessons can be undertaken at a pace determined by the technician.

“The ability of technicians to now go online and maintain their PPG certification status is a convenience that we believe will go a long way in increasing participation in this program and ensuring painters have the latest knowledge for performing quality, mistake-free refinish repairs,” said Robb Power, PPG senior manager, refinish solutions.

The PPG Knowledge College curriculum also offers many other refinish training lessons for technicians. PPG customers interested in enrolling can learn more and register at knowledgecollege.ppgrefinish.com.





Videos, Tech Tips and More

Paint technicians who visit the training section of ppgrefinish.com will find a whole host of online learning opportunities, applicable to both new and experienced painters.

For example, there are more than 18 short, easy-to-follow videos on standard operating procedures (SOPs) covering the refinishing process—from prepping plastic parts or aluminum to light body repair basecoat blending and clearcoat application. There are also video tutorials on repairing complex finishes like Mazda 46G Machine Gray and today’s highly chromatic, translucent colors and finishes. PPG also posts these videos on their YouTube page.

Trouble-shooting paint defects is another valuable assist that technicians can access when visiting PPG’s training website. Users can download a manual identifying common paint defects, the causes and how to correct them. In addition, there are guides covering such topics as matte finish care, locating OEM color codes and important safety information when handling PPG products.





There’s no doubt the wealth of PPG training resources made available online gives savvy painters numerous options for keeping their professional skills at a high level.