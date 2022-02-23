How a Culture of Community Can Take Your Shop to the Next Level

Owner-operators are facing more headwinds than ever before. Consolidation rates are accelerating, technology advancements are continuing, and margins are shrinking. But what if you knew other owner-operators who were facing the same challenges as you? What if they had the same commitment to excellence as you? What if you helped one another find the best path forward?

With over a decade of industry experience and a network of over 150 other owner-operators to call on, the team at Fix Auto USA is here to help you take your shop to the next level. Its culture of community is a key differentiator for this dynamic network, providing several benefits to its members.





Collaboration

You may not even realize the value of collaboration until you connect with other owner-operators, who know exactly what you’re going through. Fix Auto USA members have the same goal in mind, to provide the highest level of repair quality and service to its customers. Whether you’re in Arizona or Oregon, you’re all working towards that goal. And perspective can make a world of difference in achieving your goals.

Simply connecting with others to bring a new point of view to an old problem can make a world of difference. Whether it’s troubleshooting a business issue or updating an SOP for your operational processes, problem-solving if much more effective if you have many minds collaborating on the same challenge.





Expertise

Building a reputation as a high-performing body shop can’t be done overnight. Many insurance carriers, fleets, and retail customers want to entrust their vehicles with a reputable repair center. Being a member of the Fix Auto USA family, means you are a part of a brand with over a decade of experience, a trusted reputation, and a network that has a commitment to quality and service.

This reputation is hard-earned, meaning we represent the best of the best. If you’re struggling to prove yourself in the marketplace but know you can produce the outcomes required for today’s modern repairs, Fix Auto USA can help. Its unified infrastructure of systems and processes is what fuels owner-operator success within its network. Taking advantage of this expertise within the Fix Auto USA community, can help you push your business forward.





Support

Backed by a dedicated team, Fix Auto USA not only has its community of owner-operators to call on for support, but it also has its corporate team working hard for them behind the scenes. This means marketing the business, growing industry relationships, providing educational tools, creating operational best practices, and containing costs through increased buying power.

Support can come from several areas within the Fix Auto USA family, but it’s longstanding culture of community is what makes this benefit endure. Everyone is eager to support one another, at all levels of the business.

It’s no doubt that one of the best qualities of the Fix Auto USA network is its family of owner-operators. And you can be a part of this community. Are you looking for direction in a path forward, but want to retain ownership of your business? Fix Auto USA offers a platform that helps owner-operated body shops achieve success in a shrinking marketplace. Click here speak to someone today about what it takes to become a member of Fix Auto USA.