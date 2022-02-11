MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0222 fb cover no mailing labelDigital EditionOnline Edition

Where Are The Technicians?

5 Keys to Better CSR Interactions

Snap Shop: Valley Collision Draper

Curb Appeal Transformation

Put a Positive Spin on Strategic Planning with SOAR

Zeck: Your Hiring Solution

Numbers: What Training Does the Industry Do?

Cropper: Plan Ahead For Overcapacity

Latest LOR Report Shows Historic Rental Times

Limitless: One Man's Committment to Let the Light In

Your Body Shop Staffers Train All the Time, So Why Aren’t You?

Rains: Reset

News MSO News

Service King Begins Debt Restructuring Talks

February 11, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
service king 777

Feb. 11, 2022—Service King has begun talks with creditors to restructure the company’s debt, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The restructure could include a potential chapter 11 filing, which is often referred to as a “reorganization” bankruptcy. In that scenario the debtor remains “in possession,” has the powers and duties of a trustee, may continue to operate its business, and may, with court approval, borrow new money. 

Lenders in the company’s $775 million term loan have signed nondisclosure agreements with the company to begin negotiations ahead of a looming debt maturity due in July, according to the report. 

The restructuring plans may change and the company may be able to restructure its debts out of court, according to people familiar with the matter. 

The company has been reportedly strapped for cash, working to conserve cash since last fall when it elected to defer cash payments to term lenders and instead tack on additional debt to the loan balance and also drew down on a revolving line of bank credit.

Service King did not respond to WSJ’s request for comment. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

VIVE Collision Acquires Northeast MSO

Canadian Truck Blockade Hurting Auto Supply Chains

Recommended Products

2014 FenderBender Tech+Tools Survey: Complete Report

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2015 FenderBender How I Work Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Service King Hires New CFO

Report: Service King Strapped for Cash

Nissan Begins Service Campaign on 2 Million Cars

You must login or register in order to post a comment.