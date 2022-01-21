Driven Brands' ABRA Adds Another Midwest Location

Jan. 21, 2022—ABRA Auto Body Repair has announced the opening of its newest location in South Dakota.

ABRA Mitchell, located in Mitchell, S.D., is a 7,000 square foot facility.

“Our network of ABRA owners care deeply about the repair quality and customer experience as they are all local owners and operators,” Mark Wahlin, VP of Franchise Development and Operations, ABRA. “It is exciting to see our long-time owner’s team up to grow their operations in communities that have a need for expert collision repair capabilities.”

This announcement comes just a week after the company announced the opening of a new location in North Dakota.