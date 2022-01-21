MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0122 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

My Brightest Idea

Why Do Customers Come Back?

Snap Shop: Ronald’s Auto Body

Add-On Services Add to Customer Base

Making the Most of Your Mapping Process

Zeck: Leave It Behind

Boggs: Rethinking History

5 Must-Read Leadership Books for Shop Owners

Morris: Stick to It!

Rains: Less = More

Cropper: Shore Up Your Finances

News MSO News

Driven Brands' ABRA Adds Another Midwest Location

January 21, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
ABRA

Jan. 21, 2022—ABRA Auto Body Repair has announced the opening of its newest location in South Dakota. 

ABRA Mitchell, located in Mitchell, S.D., is a 7,000 square foot facility. 

“Our network of ABRA owners care deeply about the repair quality and customer experience as they are all local owners and operators,” Mark Wahlin, VP of Franchise Development and Operations, ABRA. “It is exciting to see our long-time owner’s team up to grow their operations in communities that have a need for expert collision repair capabilities.”

This announcement comes just a week after the company announced the opening of a new location in North Dakota. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Growing MSO VIVE Collision Partners with Investment Firm

Latest LOR Report Shows Historic Rental Times

Recommended Products

2017 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2016 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2017 FenderBender Tech and Tools Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Driven Brands Division President: Expect Another Large Acquisition

Driven Brands Acquires All ABRA Franchise Locations

Driven Brands' Outlook After Acquiring ABRA Franchise Shops

You must login or register in order to post a comment.