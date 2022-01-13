Service King Opens Illinois Location

Jan. 13, 2022—Service King has announced a new location has opened in Deer Park, Ill. The company previously announced the intentions to build.

The facility is 11,200 square feet, according to a press release. The location marks Service King’s 34th facility in Illinois, increasing their nationwide store count to more than 300.

“We’re proud to introduce our industry-leading auto repair services to Deer Park and its surrounding communities,” John Gageby, director of construction and development for Service King, said in a statement. “We’re also excited to be able to provide employment opportunities to those devoted to helping Service King deliver best-in-class services to the area. Service King Deer Park will be the new go-to place for top-of-the-line customer service and an overall efficient, technologically advanced vehicle collision repair experience.”