Service King Opening New Illinois Location

October 4, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 4, 2021—Service King is opening a new location in Illinois, according to a press release.

The shop, located in the Chicago suburb of Deer Park, Ill., is currently under construction and will be 11,200 square feet. It is the company’s 34th facility in Illinois. 

"With 45 years of experience leading the automotive repair industry, Service King is proud to extend its services to Deer Park and its surrounding communities," Service King Director of Construction and Development John Gageby said in a statement. "We look forward to putting Deer Park locals and visitors alike at the center of an efficient, technologically advanced vehicle repair experience with our best-in-class services."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

