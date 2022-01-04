CollisionCast: Best Of 2021

This week's episode contains snippets of some of our best and most listened to interviews of the year.

The conversation begins with Dustin Caldwell, owner of Old Dominion Collision. Caldwell discusses the decision behind his business becoming a Tesla Approved Body Shop, as well as the investment and how Tesla's certification program differs from others.

Then, longtime guest of the show DJ Mitchell joins to discuss how to select shops for acquisitions and how to bring them into the fold.

Finally, Travis Mann, damage analysis expert at DB Orlando Collision Center, discusses how creating repair plans can improve cycle times and help your shop achieve better results.











