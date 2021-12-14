Crash Champions Acquires 12 Locations

Dec. 14, 2021—Crash Champions announced the addition of 12 locations through a slew of acquisitions that occurred over the last several weeks.

On Monday, the company announced the acquisition of Raisin, a five-shop operation in Montana, and Quanz Auto Body, a four-shop operation in New Mexico.

The company also announced three single store acquisitions, the Colorado-based Autobahn and Auto Collision Specialists along with the Washington-based Custom Body Collision Repair.

The acquisitions in Montana and New Mexico represent the company’s first additions in the respective states. Crash Champions now has shops in 18 states.

“A major goal for us in 2021 was bringing the Crash Champions brand and platform to the Mountain, Pacific Northwest, and Southwest states,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “For us, it’s always about finding shop operators that share our vision and operational ethos. To this end, the teams at Raisin, Autobahn, Auto Collision Specialists, Custom, and Quanz are true professionals who have a likeminded business mindset and customer-first attitude.