Caliber Partners with Bosch

November 22, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Nov. 20, 2021—Caliber has announced a new strategic partnership with Bosch, which will put Bosch’s diagnostic and technology platform in all Caliber centers by the end of 2022. 

“Adding new OEM diagnostic scanning and calibration technology by partnering with Bosch was an easy decision for Caliber Collision. It will enhance our collision technicians' access to real-time OEM diagnostic data, ensuring all necessary repairs are identified and customer vehicles are safely and accurately restored according to OEM requirements," Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders said in a statement. 

Caliber said it went through “an extensive evaluation process” before selecting Bosch as its diagnostic scanning and calibration technology. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

