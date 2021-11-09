Maaco Recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine

Nov. 9, 2021—Maaco has been named one of the top franchise opportunities for veterans by Entrepreneur magazine.

In their October/November issue, Entrepreneur ranked Maaco 16th among veteran supportive franchises in the U.S.

In a press release announcing the news, Maaco shared the experiences of two veterans who now operate their own Maaco shops: Joe Houghton and Mike Phillips.

“While in the Army, I learned valuable leadership skills like how to manage people and resources,” Houghton said in a statement. “Maaco is a great fit for veterans because they can put those skills to work. We offer many opportunities to ‘be all you can be’ just like in the military.”

“In my short time in the Navy I traveled to 23 different countries,” Phillips said in a statement. “It gives you the experience of interacting with people from various cultures. Being a veteran-owned business also helps to attract other veterans, both as employees and as customers. Maaco has always been a company that is supportive of veterans and all who have served their nation.”