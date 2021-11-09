MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1121 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Inside Look at the Industry’s Top Leaders

Rethinking Reporting

Snap Shop: Moody’s Heavy Duty

Develop a DRP Exit Strategy

ASA Makes a Play to Regain Association Relevancy

Expanded Chaos

Zeck: Greet the Day

Numbers: How Long Are We Working?

Boggs: Through the Storm

Home in Time for Dinner

Morris: Parts in Short Supply

Cropper: The Selling Rollercoaster

News

Maaco Recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine

November 9, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS maaco veterans
Hiring Vets_0517

Nov. 9, 2021—Maaco has been named one of the top franchise opportunities for veterans by Entrepreneur magazine. 

In their October/November issue, Entrepreneur ranked Maaco 16th among veteran supportive franchises in the U.S.

In a press release announcing the news, Maaco shared the experiences of two veterans who now operate their own Maaco shops: Joe Houghton and Mike Phillips. 

“While in the Army, I learned valuable leadership skills like how to manage people and resources,” Houghton said in a statement. “Maaco is a great fit for veterans because they can put those skills to work. We offer many opportunities to ‘be all you can be’ just like in the military.”

“In my short time in the Navy I traveled to 23 different countries,” Phillips said in a statement. “It gives you the experience of interacting with people from various cultures. Being a veteran-owned business also helps to attract other veterans, both as employees and as customers. Maaco has always been a company that is supportive of veterans and all who have served their nation.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Adds Again in Ohio

Classic Collision Acquires Small MSO

Recommended Products

2016 Education & Training Survey: Complete Report

2013 How I Work Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Maaco Ranked 228th on Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500

CCC Recognized as Premier Partner By Honda

Caliber Collision Recognized by Lincoln College of Technology

You must login or register in order to post a comment.