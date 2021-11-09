MENU

Crash Champions Adds Again in Ohio

November 9, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Nov. 9, 2021—Crash Champions has acquired VIP Autobody, an Ohio-based repair center. 

The addition of VIP Autobody is the fifth transaction that Crash Champions has completed in the greater Cleveland metro area in 2021, following the July acquisitions of Ohio Collision Group, Car-Tech Akron and Centerline Auto Body. Crash Champions now has 17 collision repair centers located in Ohio, having first entered the state in 2020.

"I am thrilled to welcome everyone at VIP Autobody to the Crash Champions family,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “The VIP leadership team has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to their employees and customers alike, which is a core principle that both of our organizations share. Under the Crash Champions banner, we will continue to invest in the technology, tools and training necessary to ensure that everyone who walks through our doors feels like a VIP.”

