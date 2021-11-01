MENU

POINTX® II Diagnostic Measuring System

November 1, 2021
PointXII-FBshowcase_10-2021-(1).png

Get paid for your work with proven measurements when you begin diagnostics with Car-O-Liner® PointX™ II Diagnostic Measuring System. PointX® II is a handheld measuring tool made out of lightweight carbon fiber. With the ability to check frame measuring points utilizing Bluetooth communication, as well as the Car-O-Liner Vision2™ PointX Software for diagnostics and blueprinting, the product provides estimators and technicians with quick and accurate diagnostic measurements with documentation.

Utilizing the PointX II for pre-measuring along with the Car-O-Tronic® Vision2™x3 measuring system and Bench system, your repair process can be accurate, efficient and OEM approved, according to Car-O-Liner. Together, the two systems provide the highest quality diagnosis of blueprinting and measuring for accurate repair, delivering the results customers expect.


POINTX® II - Get paid for your work! 

  • Document unseen damage using the extensive Car-O-Liner database and attach your estimate 
  • Pinpoint measuring location via photo-based system
  • Get mobile! Use PointX® II inside and outside the shop


NEW POINTX® II P2P*

  • Leverages the Vision2™ X3 platform for high point measuring capability.

*Not sold as a stand-alone measuring system


VISION2™ X3

  • Lower and upper body measuring 
  • High Measurement Point (HMP) 
  • Upper body point-to-point measuring 
  • Suspension and surface damage diagnosis 
  • Works with EVO™ anchoring, fixturing and holding.

Visit car-o-liner.com for more information.


