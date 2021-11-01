The new PPG ONECHOICE® UV-Cured Primer Surfacer achieves a high film build of 2.0-2.5 mils per coat and can be cured and ready to sand in two minutes. It’s the ideal solution for rapid repair processes and any collision center seeking to save time and increase the overall throughput of their paint operation.

For added flexibility, this advanced UV-curing technology is available in both spray gun-ready quart and aerosol can. The quart-size SU1280 UV-Cured Primer Surfacer is ready to spray after mechanical agitation and provides easy-to-sand, high-build performance for small to medium-size repairs. SUA1280 UV-Cured Aerosol Primer Surfacer is suitable for small spot repairs and can be applied over most properly prepared substrates, including most rigid and semi-rigid plastics. No mixing or cleanup required. Both primers are capable of achieving a final film build of 4-5 mils in a 2-coat process that requires only 30 seconds flash time between coats.

This new primer surfacer technology cures with any handheld UV LED lamp emitting a UVA wavelength of 395 or greater. Curing can also be achieved in direct sunlight after 10-30 minutes, depending on UV intensity.

