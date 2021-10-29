Morris: Parts in Short Supply

Like many of you, I am grateful to see that we are turning the corner on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. I wonder how many people in our industry could have predicted some of the unintended consequences of the previous lockdowns that are now becoming evident. One of the biggest challenges our industry faces today is the unprecedented number of bottlenecks and delays in the supply chains that deliver parts to the doorsteps of the body shop. Couple that with the globalization of manufacturing and distribution and we find ourselves fighting hard against the headwinds of parts shortages and backlogs with no estimated time of arrival.

So, what are the good men and women of the collision repair industry supposed to do about this situation? Go back to the basics and, at the same time, innovate. I have already seen some remarkable responses to the parts backlog challenges and want to share some of my observations with you: