Caliber Acquires 17 AutoNation Locations

Oct. 20, 2021—Caliber has plans to acquire 17 collision centers from AutoNation, Times News Express reported.

The plans were announced in a Monday regulatory filing. The acquisition makes up about one quarter of AutoNation’s collision centers. The deal also includes a a “long-term agreement” in which “certain AutoNation stores” would sell parts and refer business to the Caliber collision centers.

“AutoNation remains committed to its collision business and following the closing of the transaction will continue to own and operate the largest collision center footprint among its automotive retail peers with 55 collision centers located from coast-to-coast, including the collision center that the company recently acquired in Hilton Head, S.C.,” AutoNation said in the filing.

AutoNation did not identify the specific collision centers it is selling in the filing.