Lead By Lean Principles

How to Identify and Train Stellar CSRs

Snap Shop: Steve’s Auto Body

Transitioning to OEM Parts

Labor Shortage Reaching Beyond Service Technicians

What The Industry Will Keep From the Pandemic

Zeck: The Road Ahead

Numbers: What is the Biggest Challenge Facing Shop Operators?

Rains: A Retrospective on 18 Years of Failing Forward

The Rising Tide of Paint Materials Invoicing

Boggs: Provide Direction at Your Shop with Small Steps

Morris: The ‘VOC’ You Can’t Ignore

News MSO News

Caliber Acquires 17 AutoNation Locations

October 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 20, 2021—Caliber has plans to acquire 17 collision centers from AutoNation, Times News Express reported.

The plans were announced in a Monday regulatory filing. The acquisition makes up about one quarter of AutoNation’s collision centers. The deal also includes a a “long-term agreement” in which “certain AutoNation stores” would sell parts and refer business to the Caliber collision centers.

“AutoNation remains committed to its collision business and following the closing of the transaction will continue to own and operate the largest collision center footprint among its automotive retail peers with 55 collision centers located from coast-to-coast, including the collision center that the company recently acquired in Hilton Head, S.C.,” AutoNation said in the filing.

AutoNation did not identify the specific collision centers it is selling in the filing. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

