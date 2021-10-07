MENU

News

ASA Illinois Leaving ASA, Joining MWACA

October 7, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
KEYWORDS ASA
Handshake

Oct. 8, 2021—After having their affiliate terminated by the national office of the Automotive Service Association, the ASA Illinois board of directors voted unanimously to join forces with the Midwest Auto Care Alliance. 

A Greater Chicagoland Chapter has already been created by MWACA, the organization announced in a press release. Once the ASA Illinois affiliate dissolves on January 1, 2022, the same board leadership and local staffing, with guidance and support from the MWACA executive director and staff, will assume leadership of the chapter.

ASA Illinois is the second known affiliate to formally announce a split from ASA-National as some in the industry remain skeptical about ASA’s newest direction.

Shortly after ASA-National’s decision to terminate all current affiliates, ASA-Northwest announced it would join MWACA as Northwest Auto Care Alliance (NWACA). ASA-Ohio is also considering leaving ASA. 

“Our new alliance with MWACA will allow us to deliver so much more value and member benefits, and at a lower cost to the shop owners,” Dave Hinz, board president for ASA Illinois and owner of Mastertek Auto Repair, Algonquin, Ill., said in a statement. 

ASA Illinois members can begin their membership in MWACA immediately, with an introductory of $250 for the first year if they sign up by October 31.


