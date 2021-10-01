Gerber Makes 5th Acquisition of September

Oct. 1, 2021—The Boyd Group has announced the acquisition of Jensen’s Target Collision, a Pennsylvania-based body shop.

Located in Erie, Pa., Jensen’s has operated independently for 72 years. It will now transition to the Gerber Collision and Glass brand.

“We welcome this experienced team that shares our focus to deliver outstanding service and high-quality repairs,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision and Glass, said in a statement. “The acquisition of this repair center between our locations in New York and Ohio strengthens our presence in this region to further assist our customers and insurance partners.”

The acquisition, announced Wednesday, is the Boyd Group’s fifth of September. All five have been single-store businesses. The most recent acquisition prior to Jensen's Target Collision was a shop in Louisiana.