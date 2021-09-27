Gerber Acquires Louisiana Shop

Sept. 27, 2021—Gerber Collision and Glass has acquired Crown Collision, a Louisiana-based body shop.

According to a press release, Crown Collision was a relatively new operation, opening in 2017. Located in Shreveport, the third largest city in Louisiana, Crown Collision will now transition into a Gerber facility.

“We welcome this cohesive team which strengthens our ability to provide outstanding customer service and high-quality repairs,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, said in a statement. “The acquisition of this repair center enhances our presence in this region to further assist our customers and insurance partners.”