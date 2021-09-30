Safelite Acquires Calif. Auto Glass Shop
Sept. 29, 2021—Safelite Group has announced an agreement to acquire the assets of Unique Payless Auto Glass of Fremont, Calif., according to a press release. The transaction was completed on Sept. 24.
Collision repair shop owners across the country are struggling with a glass shortage, according to a report that you can read about here.
“We’re pleased to welcome Unique Payless Auto Glass associates to the Safelite family,” Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group, said in a statement. “Open since 2017, their focus on exceptional customer service and treating each other like family nicely align with our mission and values, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.”
