News

Safelite Acquires Calif. Auto Glass Shop

September 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
handshake
Sept. 29, 2021—Safelite Group has announced an agreement to acquire the assets of Unique Payless Auto Glass of Fremont, Calif., according to a press release. The transaction was completed on Sept. 24.


“We’re pleased to welcome Unique Payless Auto Glass associates to the Safelite family,” Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group, said in a statement. “Open since 2017, their focus on exceptional customer service and treating each other like family nicely align with our mission and values, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.”


Collision repair shop owners across the country are struggling with a glass shortage, according to a report that you can read about here.
