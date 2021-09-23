Crash Champions Makes Big Hire

Sept. 23, 2021—Crash Champions has announced that Michael Casula has been appointed chief information officer, a new created position within the company,

In this role, Casula will “provide leadership and strategic direction” in building and supporting Crash Champions’ technology infrastructure and business processes.

Casula joins Crash Champions from Hallmark Cards, where he served as the vice president and chief information officer of the company’s Greetings Division.

“After a long and methodical search, it became clear that Michael was the perfect candidate to lead our technology team," Crash Champions CEO Matt Ebert said in a statement. “He is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of driving shareholder value and bringing P&L focus to the high performing teams he builds. Moreover, Michael is a creative and analytical problem-solver whose vision, acumen, and determination will play a pivotal role in our success as we continue our expansion across the country.”

Earlier this week, Crash Champions announced that it has acquired Inter-Tech Collision Centers, a Nebraska-based MSO.