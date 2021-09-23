MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0921Digital EditionOnline Edition

FenderBender Award Winner: Scott Fabel

Don’t Sleep on the Coaches

Snap Shop: Coachwork Autobody

Increasing Your Labor Rates

How To Make Your Onboarding Orderly

Zeck: The Sunny Side

Numbers: The Advantage of All Parts at Once?

Boggs: Good Cop, Bad Cop

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Helmuth Mayer

Step Up Your Social Media Strategy

Morris: Lessons from the Islands

FenderBender Award Runner Up: David Caulfield

News

Crash Champions Makes Big Hire

September 23, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry Crash Champions news
Execute Change Through Team Meetings

Sept. 23, 2021—Crash Champions has announced that Michael Casula has been appointed chief information officer, a new created position within the company, 

In this role, Casula will “provide leadership and strategic direction” in building and supporting Crash Champions’ technology infrastructure and business processes.

Casula joins Crash Champions from Hallmark Cards, where he served as the vice president and chief information officer of the company’s Greetings Division.

“After a long and methodical search, it became clear that Michael was the perfect candidate to lead our technology team," Crash Champions CEO Matt Ebert said in a statement. “He is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of driving shareholder value and bringing P&L focus to the high performing teams he builds. Moreover, Michael is a creative and analytical problem-solver whose vision, acumen, and determination will play a pivotal role in our success as we continue our expansion across the country.”

Earlier this week, Crash Champions announced that it has acquired Inter-Tech Collision Centers, a Nebraska-based MSO

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

US Investigating 30 Million Vehicles Over Air Bag Issue

SMART Act Stirs Parts Selection Debate

Study: EV Collision Repairs Cost More

Related Articles

Crash Champions Acquire Ohio MSO

Crash Champions Add 3 Locations

Crash Champions Adds Northwest MSO

You must login or register in order to post a comment.