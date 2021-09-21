Crash Champions Expands Into New Market

Sept. 21, 2021—Crash Champions has acquired Inter-Tech Collision Centers, a Nebraska-based MSO.

According to a press release, Crash acquired Inter-Tech’s six locations, all of which are located throughout the Omaha metro area. They are also Crash’s first locations in Nebraska. The company is establishing a strong presence in the Midwest, with stores in Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

“...Nebraska was a natural next step for Crash to continue its growth in the region,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “Inter-Tech emerged as an ideal acquisition target thanks to its commitment to operational excellence, dedication to its people, and active involvement in the local communities. A cultural match is a key component of any successful partnership, and both Crash and Inter-Tech share the same values and vision of delivering high-quality repairs and customer service.”



