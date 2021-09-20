MENU

News

Classic Collision Grows by 47 Locations

September 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Sept. 20, 2021Classic Collision has added to its stable of collision repair shops by 47 locations, including the acquisition of 45 ProCare Collision centers in Texas, according to a press release.

ProCare Collision is a nationally recognized, state-of-the-art collision repair company that started in 1999 with one location in San Antonio.

“After  much thoughtful consideration, we feel the time is right to join forces with a major player in the  collision repair industry. With Classic Collision we will be well positioned to maximize the growth  opportunities presented by the large, densely populated Southeastern Texas market,” Vince Brock, CEO of ProCare Collision, said in the release. 

“As we establish our presence in yet another new market, we welcome the ProCare team to the  Classic Collision Family. This is a monumental opportunity for Classic and we are confident  these centers have the expertise, culture, management discipline, and necessary investments  to continue being successful as the industry and operating climate evolves. We have a lot more  in store for the remainder of this year as we continue to advance our footprint across the  country,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. 

Classic Collision also has acquired the family owned and operated Morey’s Collision Repair in Norco, Calif., which has been serving the Inland Empire since 1987.

Finally, Classic Collision announced the opening of a Las Vegas location near Allegiant Stadium.

In August, FenderBender reported that Classic Collision announced its third acquisition within two weeks.

