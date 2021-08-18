MENU

Meet The Friendly Competition

Classic Collision Makes Third Acquisition in Two Weeks

August 18, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 18, 2021—Classic Collision has announced its newest acquisition of Classi Auto Body, according to a press release. 

Classi Auto Body is located in the Daytona Beach, Fla. area. The shop was previously family-run and independently operated for more than 30 years. 

“As we enter yet another new market, we are pleased to welcome all of the Classi Auto Body  team members to the Classic Collision Family. They have a vital reputation in the Daytona  Beach area and this acquisition helps us continue laying the foundation to grow our presence in Florida. For the remainder of this year, we will continue to advance our footprint across the  country,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. 

Classic Collision now operates 103 repair centers  in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, and Washington. 

